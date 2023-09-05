Young people between the ages of 10 and 21 may take part in the Columbia County Fair Talent Contest.
The contest will be in the Fairgrounds Pavilion at 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 19.
Complete rules are available in the 2023 Fair Catalog. CLICK THE PDF to see the catalog.
The contest is in two divisions, the Junior Youth Talent Contest for ages 10-15, and the Senior Youth Talent Contest for ages 16-21.
The entry fee is $30.
The purpose of the Youth Talent Contest is to discover, develop, and encourage talent in the youth of the area. It is designed primarily for amateur talent, but any act which qualifies otherwise is eligible, even if the act received pay at some time except where the person is actually engaged in the entertainment business, or paid instructors of the arts.
Contestants must be legal residents of Columbia County. Contestants must not have ever been convicted of any crime, nor have any criminal charged pending. No contestant is allowed to compete in more than 2 different categories. Contestants must legally reside in Columbia County for 6 months immediately preceding the county contest or must be a full-time student who has attended school for one full semester preceding the county contest.
Contestants are required to attend and be on time to rehearsal and the talent contest. Absent or tardy contestants are subject to disqualification.
Any display of poor sportsmanship or unbecoming conduct of any kind could result in disqualification, not only from this year’s contest, but any future county contest as well. Any inappropriate lyrics of a song in any category or any inappropriate moves in the dance and variety categories will result in immediate disqualification. The contest director has the right to interrupt a performance if it is deemed not suitable for the youth talent contest.
No decorative or background props of any kind will be allowed. A prop must be used as a functional part of the act.
Acts may not exceed the three-minute time limit. Acts are limited to a one-minute set-up for equipment.
Competition categories include:
Vocal solo – Consisting of a vocal performance by one vocalist. No other talent may be performed in conjunction with the vocal solo. CD’s used for accompaniment will be allowed to provide limited vocal background.
Vocal group – Consisting of 2 or no more than 15 vocalists. No other talent may be performed. CD’s used for accompaniment will be allowed to provide limited vocal background.
Instrumental solo – Consisting of an instrumental performance without vocal utterance by one performer. Recorded accompaniment may be used. Contestants are encouraged to memorize their piece, rather than use sheet music on stage. Piano will be provided by the fair. No drums.
Dance solo – Consisting of one dancer. No other talent may be displayed in conjunction with the dance performance. All types of dancing will be judged in this category -- tap, jazz, ballet, folk, ethnic, fad, etc. Gymnastics, tumbling, acrobatics, or any other form of gymnastics is not included in this category. However, a routine can include a maximum of 2 gymnastic or acrobatic stunts.
Dance group – Consisting of 2 or no more than 15 dancers. No other talent may be displayed in conjunction with the dance performance. The same rules listed under dance solo apply.
Variety – Consisting of a performance of 2 or no more than 15 people. This category in intended to provide a proper showcase for those acts in which multiple talents are displayed. Act that fit the description of any other category will not be allowed to compete in this category. The following acts qualify for this category: song and dance, vocal and live instrumental, lip sync, pantomimes, impersonations, skits, juggling, ventriloquism, magic, and any other talent not applicable to any of the other categories. No act may include a drum set. No baton acts are included in this category.
A winner will be chosen in each of the six categories in both junior and senior divisions, as well as an overall winner and three runners-up. Winners in each category will qualify to compete at the State Fair.
Cash prizes will also be awarded.
A Kids Talent Contest will also be included for ages 4-9. A winner and 2 runners up will be awarded in this category. These winners will not qualify to compete at the State Fair.
Entry deadline is Wednesday, September 13.
For more information contact Emily Manion-Barker at 870-299-0628. Send all forms and entry fees to Columbia County Fair Association Emily Manion-Barker, 620 East North, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to enter through the fair website.