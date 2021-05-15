Sixty steak-cooking teams will parade through Magnolia starting at 10 a.m. Saturday for the start of the Magnolia Blossom Festival’s World Championship Steak Cook-off.
The weather is expected to be perfect with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. This will be a stark contrast to the 2019 festival (the festival was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2019, a thunderstorm soaked thousands of people as the steak serving lines prepared to open about 6 p.m. The planned outdoor awards ceremony was turned into a brief indoors ceremony at SAU Beyond the Campus.
The parade will be marshalled in the University Plaza parking lot on East Main, and proceed to the front of the Farmers Bank & Trust main office at the corner of East Main and North Jackson.
At that point, some of the teams will perform skits for judges as part of the cook-off’s Parade Contest.
After the skits, the teams will wind their way onto the Magnolia Square, taking up pre-arranged positions. At 4 p.m., the teams will fire up their grills and prepare to serve about 2,000 ticketholders at 6 p.m.
An awards ceremony with Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Square Park. He will present the Governor’s Cup to the winner of the Steak Cook-off. The cup comes with a $4,000 top prize.
Speaking of COVID-19, the festival is asking people with COVID-19 symptoms to avoid attending.
Here are the spot assignments, chief cook and team names:
1 – Todd Tribble, Albemarle
2 – Weston Woods, Woods Place
3A – LeAnn Harrison, Casual Smokers No. 2
3B – Garrett Harrison, Casual Smokers No. 1
4 – Dustin Sanders, Smoke House Rats No. 1
5 – Brad Stout, Mulerider Cook Team
6 – Russell Thomas, T&T Grillers
7 – Luke Stroud, Smoke Mafia
8 -- Dusty Evens, Bloomin’ Idiots
9 – Dan Judd, Bud & Bones BBQ Team
10 – Marc Headrick, Smoke and Heads
11 – Justin Barnes, Double B Grillers
12 – Kevin Murphy, Murp’s Smoke Shack
13 – Chris Spence, CMCM Mille Time Grillers
14 – David Terry, Moonlight Smokers
15 – Shawna Rapollo, Sassy Jo Grillers
16 – Jeff White, Board & Braised Since 1903
17 – Mark Pickard, Kickin’ Ash Grillers
18 – Clark Hale, MK Distributors
19 – Robert Perkins, Bottomland BBQ
20 – Robert Baxley, Otter Creek Farms
21 – Kenny Meeks, Big Dog Grillers
22 – Philip Story, Heritage Grillers
23 – Brenda Zweifel, K3 Kowboy Cookers
24 – Antonio Walker, Walker Tree Farm
25 – Randy Mooney, Back Porch Q
26 – Donnie Foster, Reel Steak Cookers
27 – Bryan Lewis, BryBQ
28 – David King, King Farms
29 – Philip Weaver, Fill Up the Grill
30 – Bubba Day, Cajun Pit Stix
31 – Jon Roger, Big Jon’s Big Eats
32 – Hunter Caldwell, Delta Waterfowl
33 – Bryan Fields, Amfuel
34 – Bill McBroom, Flatline Grillers
35 – Marcus Creasy, Lei’d Back Ranch
36 – Robert Hubnik, A Dad & His Girls
37 – Kenny Heath, Lake Whitney Meat Company
38 – Jeff Venable, Bancorp
39 – Daniel Willie, El Jefe Cookers
40 – Lu Anderson, Tea It Up
41 – Arlis Palmer, Flame Broiled & Taste
42 – Adam Pinner, Team TAC
43 – Kyle Brownsberger, Brownsberger BBQ
44 – Brad Lloyd, Elliott Electric
45 – Troy Martin, Pit Hawgs
46 – Ryan Thompson, Jack’s Burn Crew
47A – Bryan Williamson, Peppermill Grillers
47B – Travis Alkire, Peppermill Grillers No. 2
48 – Austin Schlech, United Steaks Air Forks
49 – Chuck Edwards, High Steaks Cooking Team
50 – Tarlton Wingfield, Big Creek Cooker
51 – Jim Holland, Trashy White Cookers
52A – Wayne Camp, Uncle Waynes
52B – John Harris, St. Pete Just for Fun
53 – Allen Newton, May & Paw Cookers
54 – Shane Gordon, Big Time BBQ
55 – Mathew Sherman, Family Tradition
56 – Zachary Laszczak, The Smokin’ Bull
57 – Colton Burks, The 529
58 – Johnny Joseph, Blowin’ Smoke Grillers
59 – Grant Rainey, Arnold-Baker Chevrolet
60 – Don McWilliams, Almost World Famous
CLICK HERE to see a report on the 2019 World Championship Steak Cook-off (the event was not held in 2000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)