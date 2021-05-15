Delta Waterfowl

The Delta Waterfowl team prepares its cooking site at the 2019 Magnolia Blossom Festival. The team won the Steak Cooking contest.

 Jen Kilgore, special to magnoliareporter.com

Sixty steak-cooking teams will parade through Magnolia starting at 10 a.m. Saturday for the start of the Magnolia Blossom Festival’s World Championship Steak Cook-off.

The weather is expected to be perfect with clear skies and temperatures in the low 80s. This will be a stark contrast to the 2019 festival (the festival was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic). In 2019, a thunderstorm soaked thousands of people as the steak serving lines prepared to open about 6 p.m. The planned outdoor awards ceremony was turned into a brief indoors ceremony at SAU Beyond the Campus.

The parade will be marshalled in the University Plaza parking lot on East Main, and proceed to the front of the Farmers Bank & Trust main office at the corner of East Main and North Jackson.

At that point, some of the teams will perform skits for judges as part of the cook-off’s Parade Contest.

After the skits, the teams will wind their way onto the Magnolia Square, taking up pre-arranged positions. At 4 p.m., the teams will fire up their grills and prepare to serve about 2,000 ticketholders at 6 p.m.

An awards ceremony with Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Square Park. He will present the Governor’s Cup to the winner of the Steak Cook-off. The cup comes with a $4,000 top prize.

Speaking of COVID-19, the festival is asking people with COVID-19 symptoms to avoid attending.

Here are the spot assignments, chief cook and team names:

1 – Todd Tribble, Albemarle

2 – Weston Woods, Woods Place

3A – LeAnn Harrison, Casual Smokers No. 2

3B – Garrett Harrison, Casual Smokers No. 1

4 – Dustin Sanders, Smoke House Rats No. 1

5 – Brad Stout, Mulerider Cook Team

6 – Russell Thomas, T&T Grillers

7 – Luke Stroud, Smoke Mafia

8 -- Dusty Evens, Bloomin’ Idiots

9 – Dan Judd, Bud & Bones BBQ Team

10 – Marc Headrick, Smoke and Heads

11 – Justin Barnes, Double B Grillers

12 – Kevin Murphy, Murp’s Smoke Shack

13 – Chris Spence, CMCM Mille Time Grillers

14 – David Terry, Moonlight Smokers

15 – Shawna Rapollo, Sassy Jo Grillers

16 – Jeff White, Board & Braised Since 1903

17 – Mark Pickard, Kickin’ Ash Grillers

18 – Clark Hale, MK Distributors

19 – Robert Perkins, Bottomland BBQ

20 – Robert Baxley, Otter Creek Farms

21 – Kenny Meeks, Big Dog Grillers

22 – Philip Story, Heritage Grillers

23 – Brenda Zweifel, K3 Kowboy Cookers

24 – Antonio Walker, Walker Tree Farm

25 – Randy Mooney, Back Porch Q

26 – Donnie Foster, Reel Steak Cookers

27 – Bryan Lewis, BryBQ

28 – David King, King Farms

29 – Philip Weaver, Fill Up the Grill

30 – Bubba Day, Cajun Pit Stix

31 – Jon Roger, Big Jon’s Big Eats

32 – Hunter Caldwell, Delta Waterfowl

33 – Bryan Fields, Amfuel

34 – Bill McBroom, Flatline Grillers

35 – Marcus Creasy, Lei’d Back Ranch

36 – Robert Hubnik, A Dad & His Girls

37 – Kenny Heath, Lake Whitney Meat Company

38 – Jeff Venable, Bancorp

39 – Daniel Willie, El Jefe Cookers

40 – Lu Anderson, Tea It Up

41 – Arlis Palmer, Flame Broiled & Taste

42 – Adam Pinner, Team TAC

43 – Kyle Brownsberger, Brownsberger BBQ

44 – Brad Lloyd, Elliott Electric

45 – Troy Martin, Pit Hawgs

46 – Ryan Thompson, Jack’s Burn Crew

47A – Bryan Williamson, Peppermill Grillers

47B – Travis Alkire, Peppermill Grillers No. 2

48 – Austin Schlech, United Steaks Air Forks

49 – Chuck Edwards, High Steaks Cooking Team

50 – Tarlton Wingfield, Big Creek Cooker

51 – Jim Holland, Trashy White Cookers

52A – Wayne Camp, Uncle Waynes

52B – John Harris, St. Pete Just for Fun

53 – Allen Newton, May & Paw Cookers

54 – Shane Gordon, Big Time BBQ

55 – Mathew Sherman, Family Tradition

56 – Zachary Laszczak, The Smokin’ Bull

57 – Colton Burks, The 529

58 – Johnny Joseph, Blowin’ Smoke Grillers

59 – Grant Rainey, Arnold-Baker Chevrolet

60 – Don McWilliams, Almost World Famous

CLICK HERE to see a report on the 2019 World Championship Steak Cook-off (the event was not held in 2000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

 

