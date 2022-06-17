Juneteenth Festival events run through Saturday night in Magnolia.
The festival’s Gospel Explosion will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.
Minister Anthony Jackson is the guest emcee. Righteous Living and Grace are the featured artists. Also performing will be Rising Starz Dance Team, Destined Gospel Group, and the Young, Gifted, & Black Band.
A day of events is planned for Saturday. All are sponsored by the United Community Organization. The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission is providing some of the funding.
The Magnolia High School track will host the Soul Stroll starting at 7:30 a.m.
A parade will be held on South Jackson Street, starting from the Church of Christ parking lot and ending at South Side Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m. There is no entry fee. For more information, contact Roland Story at 870-949-7094.
South Side Park will host many events starting at noon.
The rib cook-off starts at 2 p.m. Chefs are competing for top prizes of $500, $300 and $200.
Tickets are $12 per plate and will be served with baked beans, potato salad, bread and a dessert. Contact Shoney Young for tickets at 870-949-7501.
Juneteenth’s Got Art, an event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Magnolia, will begin at 3 p.m. It is for youths ages 6-17.
A domino tournament will begin at 4 p.m. The double-elimination competition requires a $20 entry fee for a team of two. Contestants must be 18 and up. The grand prize is $200.
The “Spirit of Dance” showcase will start at 6 p.m.
