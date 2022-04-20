Square Park

The Magnolia Blossom Festival Pageant will be held at Square Park.

The Magnolia Blossom Festival Pageant will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on the Albemarle stage at The Square Park.

In the event of inclement weather, the pageant will be at the Reynolds Center at Southern Arkansas University.

Entry forms are due no later than Friday, May 13. There is a $50 entry fee per contestant, which includes a Blossom Festival T-shirt. The Photogenic category is $10 for the first photo and $5 for each additional picture.

Entry forms are to be taken or mailed to:

Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

211 West Main

Magnolia, AR 71753

There will be no admission fee, but bring your own chair or blanket.

Contestants will compete in the following age divisions:

Up to 11 months.

12-23 months

2-3 years

4-6 years

7-9 years

10-12 years

13-15 years

16-20 years

People with questions may call Amy Emerson at 904-5923.

