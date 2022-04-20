The Magnolia Blossom Festival Pageant will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 on the Albemarle stage at The Square Park.
In the event of inclement weather, the pageant will be at the Reynolds Center at Southern Arkansas University.
Entry forms are due no later than Friday, May 13. There is a $50 entry fee per contestant, which includes a Blossom Festival T-shirt. The Photogenic category is $10 for the first photo and $5 for each additional picture.
Entry forms are to be taken or mailed to:
Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce
211 West Main
Magnolia, AR 71753
There will be no admission fee, but bring your own chair or blanket.
Contestants will compete in the following age divisions:
Up to 11 months.
12-23 months
2-3 years
4-6 years
7-9 years
10-12 years
13-15 years
16-20 years
People with questions may call Amy Emerson at 904-5923.