Merrytime

Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square.

Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m.

The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides.

People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe.

Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square Park, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Pictures with Santa Claus will be taken at the bandstand on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn from 1-5 p.m. Pictures are $5 and will be delivered after the event.

Many businesses around the square will be open.

Vendors set up outdoors will have unique gifts. CLICK HERE to register as a vendor.

The Magnolia Arts Center will have an open studio painting pallet. All are welcome to visit and paint between 1-5 p.m.

There is a material fee -- $3 for poster board, $10 for 8x8 canvas, $12 for 9x12, $15 for 12x12, and $25 for 16x20.

Festivities will start on Thursday with story time at Jennifer’s on the Square from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

