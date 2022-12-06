Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square.
Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m.
The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides.
People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe.
Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square Park, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Pictures with Santa Claus will be taken at the bandstand on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn from 1-5 p.m. Pictures are $5 and will be delivered after the event.
Many businesses around the square will be open.
Vendors set up outdoors will have unique gifts. CLICK HERE to register as a vendor.
The Magnolia Arts Center will have an open studio painting pallet. All are welcome to visit and paint between 1-5 p.m.
There is a material fee -- $3 for poster board, $10 for 8x8 canvas, $12 for 9x12, $15 for 12x12, and $25 for 16x20.
Festivities will start on Thursday with story time at Jennifer’s on the Square from 3:30-4:30 p.m.