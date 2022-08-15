The City of Lewisville will host its 2nd Annual Firemen's Festival on September 9-10.
The purpose of this event is to honor local volunteer fire departments and to commemorate the sacrifices made by firefighters during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack against the United States.
Events will start with a Friday evening steak dinner honoring the Lafayette County VFDs. Dinners will be available for purchase at $15 per plate on a first-come, first-serve basis. Proceeds will go toward fire departments.
There will be live entertainment and a chance to preview vendor merchandise.
Saturday events will start with a ceremony commemorating 9/11. State Rep. David Fielding will give opening remarks and announce the start of the “Kade Strickland Readiness Competition.”
The competition between Lafayette County VFDs consists of three categories: “Gearing Up,” “Tug O’ War,” and “Battle of the Chiefs”.
There will be live entertainment, games, and more.
The event is designed to awareness to the importance of VFDs and show appreciation for what they do. There will be various vendors set up on both days.
This festival is planned and coordinated by the Lewisville Events & Downtown Revitalization Team.
For more information, contact Chantell Dunbar-Jones, director of the Lewisville Events & Downtown Revitalization Team, eventscityoflewisville@gmail.com , 501-500-3795.