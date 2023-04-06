Treasure

The McNeil Festival on the Rails Treasure has been found.

Raegan Lout of McNeil found the treasure Wednesday afternoon on Peach Street in Magnolia.

Lout will receive a $500 prize sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal during the festival’s awards ceremony on Saturday.

Here’s the complete set of clues that were published, or planned for publication.

7 a.m. Monday Clue

Now the Festival on the Rails treasure hunt will begin,

The wheels of time quickly do spin.

Up and down but never on private land

Only on public property do I stand

3 p.m. Monday Clue

You should not dig, uncover or move

Look with your eyes and then you will prove

Right down the road from where you turn

Eyes wide open the money you earn

7 a.m. Tuesday Clue

East, west north or south

Like a flowing river there is a mouth

It takes good eyes to really see

Like someone was hiding beside a tree.

3 p.m. Tuesday Clue

Finding the treasure makes one proud

This is what Charlie Daniels said loud

Knowing this you will be hot

Getting closer and closer to the right spot

7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

Duck hunting is a favorite sport

Hunt them when they attempt to deport

do not to stay in the place where you are,

Move on like a duck is not bizarre

3 p.m. Wednesday Clue

Good advice is what you need,

To the treasure this is your lead.

Of Georgia this is called

On a basket it was scrawled

7 a.m. Thursday Clue

I cannot say more; I must take the fifth

Through many clues you must sift

The words are there to trick your mind

Look again and then carefully bind

3 p.m. Thursday Clue

A gray box running across the road

Give me a call and I will lighten your load

Three letters is all it takes

A famous name is what it makes

7 a.m. Friday Clue

Heading north with give you a lift

But now I must take the fifth

Not on the left but on the right

The treasure is just in sight

