The McNeil Festival on the Rails Treasure has been found.
Raegan Lout of McNeil found the treasure Wednesday afternoon on Peach Street in Magnolia.
Lout will receive a $500 prize sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal during the festival’s awards ceremony on Saturday.
Here’s the complete set of clues that were published, or planned for publication.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Now the Festival on the Rails treasure hunt will begin,
The wheels of time quickly do spin.
Up and down but never on private land
Only on public property do I stand
3 p.m. Monday Clue
You should not dig, uncover or move
Look with your eyes and then you will prove
Right down the road from where you turn
Eyes wide open the money you earn
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
East, west north or south
Like a flowing river there is a mouth
It takes good eyes to really see
Like someone was hiding beside a tree.
3 p.m. Tuesday Clue
Finding the treasure makes one proud
This is what Charlie Daniels said loud
Knowing this you will be hot
Getting closer and closer to the right spot
7 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Duck hunting is a favorite sport
Hunt them when they attempt to deport
do not to stay in the place where you are,
Move on like a duck is not bizarre
3 p.m. Wednesday Clue
Good advice is what you need,
To the treasure this is your lead.
Of Georgia this is called
On a basket it was scrawled
7 a.m. Thursday Clue
I cannot say more; I must take the fifth
Through many clues you must sift
The words are there to trick your mind
Look again and then carefully bind
3 p.m. Thursday Clue
A gray box running across the road
Give me a call and I will lighten your load
Three letters is all it takes
A famous name is what it makes
7 a.m. Friday Clue
Heading north with give you a lift
But now I must take the fifth
Not on the left but on the right
The treasure is just in sight