The Camden Craft Fair will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24 at Coleman Stadium in Camden.
Formerly the Camden Barn Sale, the new Camden Craft Fair will feature handcrafted southern favorites at more than 75 booths of vendors.
Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional crafts and contemporary styles.
The spacious historic Coleman sports stadium provides the perfect venue to support the growth of over 50 years of Barn Sale history.
While shopping, enjoy a myriad of authentic foods as vendors from all over the South descend on the Craft Fair with their own unique southern favorites and festival treats. Entertainment takes place throughout the day.
