Get ready for the excitement of the midway, carnival food, livestock and everything fun that goes along with the 82nd Columbia County Fair & Livestock show Monday through Saturday.
Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon said there is something for everyone at this year’s fair. Delicious food on the midway includes traditional offerings like turkey legs and cotton candy but there will also be some more unique items such as garlic bread cheeseburgers and soul food.
These items are sold only by local nonprofits which include such groups as churches, fraternities, FFA and more, she said.
“One reason to come is that when you are buying food you are helping out our nonprofits for whatever they use their money for,” she said. “You are supporting our community by buying food and it is also fun to come see all the animals and what the kids have been working on for this past year.”
Rides on the midway feature the Ferris Wheel, Zipper, the Tornado, Bumper Cars and more including additional kiddie rides, she said.
The midway will also include a variety of games that test skills such as shooting hoops or throwing a ball at just the right angle to land in a small fishbowl. Like always, the popular Bingo games will be held near the entryway to the fair. Bingo is provided by Kathy’s Dance Art Studio as a fundraiser for the dancers.
Activities abound all week during the fair, including different categories of pageants which take place under the pavilion. Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday there will be the Columbia County Fair Queen Contest including Junior Miss and Miss categories Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday is the Baby Miss, Toddler Miss and Tiny Miss. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday there is a Little Miss, Petite Miss, Pre-teen Miss and Teen Miss competition.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the talent show begins. Acts have already pre registered.
One of the most popularly attended activities is the dance contest at 7 p.m. Wednesday and no pre-registration is required, she said.
Also, there will be a Baggo Tournament beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
For those who are interested in seeing art exhibits from people of all ages, check out the Art Pavilion, she said.
“Peoples Bank made the coloring sheets for all schools, Magnolia, Emerson, Taylor and Columbia Christian School for second and third graders to color,” she said. “The Magnolia Junior Charity League will judge these. They will be hanging along with the other art that will be turned in.”
There will also be plants, watermelons, jellies, crochet items and paintings, she said.
Of course, the Columbia County Fair would not be complete without the livestock that are the responsibility of children for a year before they are shown at the fair, she said.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Hog Show beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Livestock Barn. The goat, lamb and cattle show will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the barn and the Junior Livestock Premium sale begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“Most of these kids have worked basically all year on these animals and it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, responsibility, and discipline to show animals,” she said. “My kids show steers and heifers too, but steers are a whole different ball game.”
Whiddon, who did not grow up in agriculture, said she had a lot to learn
about the process. She said her son Brody Whiddon, 12, won the steer show at the Arkansas State Fair, the final stop in livestock competition in the state. Her other son, Braxton Whiddon, 13, shows steers, heifers and bulls.
“From June to October you have to keep cows in a cool room to help them grow their hair and you get up at 5 a.m. to feed your animal and at 6:30 a.m. you blow all the dirt off them, rinse them and dry their hair,” she said. “Then at 10 or 11 at night you take the shavings off and blow them off. And then the next day you start the whole process again.”
All the animals who will be shown at the livestock portion of the fair have their own requirements in care including pigs who must be washed every day to prevent their skin from being scaly and lambs whose legs must be wrapped to protect their leg hair.
Her husband, Zack Whiddon, grew up in agriculture so he can help when needed, she said. She added she was teased by her husband about her lack of knowledge in agriculture but has learned a lot along the way.
Whiddon has had a long knowledge of the fair itself because she grew up in Magnolia and her aunt, Sonya Caldwell, was the former fair manager.
Although the job of being the fair manager is tough and includes many moving parts, she said one of the most rewarding parts about the job is seeing how proud the agriculture students are when they see their animals and hard work recognized.
And of course, adults often have numerous reasons to have fun at the fair including the chance to interact, something the pandemic prevented, she said.
“This past year has pretty much been post-COVID so you can see the people you haven’t seen and catch up with old friends,” she said.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. Monday through Thursday the grounds close at 10 p.m. On Friday, the gates open at 6 p.m. and the fair closes at 11 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. and then there will be a break where fairgoers will have to exit the park until it reopens at 5 p.m., Whiddon said.
Admission for the fair is $5. Children five and under get in free.
