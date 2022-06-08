The 18th annual Blessing of the Purple Hill Peas will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Purple Hull Pea Festival Park in Emerson.
In case of rain the Blessing will be moved to The Shed.
The Blessing is the traditional kickoff event of the annual festival and an invocation for all crops. The ritual is a way to involve the community in invoking God’s blessing for farmers.
The service is open to everyone. Bring your own seeds and dirt.
The Purple Hull Pea Festival will be held June 24-25 on and near the grounds of Emerson High School.