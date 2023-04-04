Here are the clues for the McNeil Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt. Remember that it is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the prize, which will be somewhere accessible by the general public. The $500 Treasure Hunt is sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal, Inc.
The festival is Saturday on the north side of the tracks in McNeil.
CLICK HERE to see the festival website.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Now the Festival on the Rails treasure hunt will begin,
The wheels of time quickly do spin.
Up and down but never on private land
Only on public property do I stand
3 p.m. Monday Clue
You should not dig, uncover or move
Look with your eyes and then you will prove
Right down the road from where you turn
Eyes wide open the money you earn
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
East, west north or south
Like a flowing river there is a mouth
It takes good eyes to really see
Like someone was hiding beside a tree.