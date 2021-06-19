Monica Love of Magnolia found the United Community Organization treasure that was offered as part of the UCO’s 2021 Juneteenth Celebration.
She received a $300 prize from Williams Used Car Lot on North Vine Street.
The treasure was located Friday morning on the base of the air pump station at the Dixie Mart ExxonMobil convenience store on South Jackson Street.
Monica Love, center, found the 2021 United Community Organization Juneteenth Treasure on Friday and won $300. The hunt was sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. At left, Williams administration assistant Tammi Cooper and right, Williams Used Car Lot owner Mildred Morgan.