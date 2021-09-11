South Arkansas’ largest arts and crafts show, the Camden Barn Sale, will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25 at its new location.
The 2021 Barn Sale will be at historic Coleman Stadium, 302 Center Street.
The Camden Barn Sale has grown into one of Arkansas’ major tourist attractions. Thousands of people from across the region will shop handcrafted southern favorites at more than 130 vendor booths.
Artists from all over the U.S. will feature traditional crafts and contemporary styles.
Coleman Stadium provides the perfect venue to support the growth of over 50 years in the Camden Barn Sale’s history. With this larger venue to shop, the public may expect to find more handcrafted wooden pieces, ceramics, paintings, floral arrangements, handmade clothing, jewelry, stained glass, one-of-a-kind toys, and much more.
Food vendors will provide a myriad of authentic foods from all over the South.
Musical entertainment takes place throughout the day with individual performances by the artists themselves at their vendor booths.
