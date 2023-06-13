Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.