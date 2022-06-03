Shenandoah and Chayce Beckham will be among more than two dozen musical acts that will be part of El Dorado’s MusicFest on October 7-8.
Also among the 2022 MusicFest performers will be Mitch Rossell, Mae Estes, former members of Lynyrd Skynyrd with The Artimus Pyle Band, and many more.
Live music from top touring acts, tribute party bands and regional favorites will perform. Family events, festival food and shopping, cook-off contests and more will be featured from 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and 9 a.m. to midnight Saturday.
There are a variety of daily and weekend pass packages and all-day access to attractions wristbands. Consult the website link above for more information.
SHENANDOAH
Always at the forefront when talking about Country Music Icons, Shenandoah became legends for delivering such top charting hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as the classics “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart.”
After winning the Academy of Country Music’s Vocal Group of the Year, a Grammy for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group & countless other awards; the legacy continues as original members reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career. After 17 years apart, Shenandoah is back on the stage like they never stopped.
Today Shenandoah is in the top five recurring groups on all the XM radio shows which includes Alabama and George Strait. They have recorded nine studio albums and placed 26 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and have left a potent legacy on country music radio.
CHAYCE BECKHAM
Chayce Beckham is one of the most talked about newcomers in Country music today, having won over a million fans while competing on ABC’s “American Idol.” Nicknamed by superstar Katy Perry as “the heart of America” Beckham became the first show winner to claim the title with an original song. Singer, songwriter, and entertainer 25-year-old Beckham’s music has quickly shot to the top of both the iTunes Country and All Genre charts, racking up more than 85 million on-demand streams. Now record label signed, Chayce’s debut album is getting rave revues on USA Today, E! News! & Billboard, and is blowing up the Country radio charts.
MITCH ROSSELL
Mitch Rossell's all-American country music has earned him an audience across the globe — both as a solo artist and as the songwriter behind hits like Garth Brooks' number one smash hits including "Ask Me How I Know,” “All Day Long,” "Dive Bar" and “That’s What Cowboys Do.” Rossell's honky-tonk performances have become a hit night after night as he tours and his music has racked up 15 million views on YouTube, millions of streams on Spotify, millions of fans on TikTok and a No. 1 spot on iTunes.
MAE ESTES
Arkansas native Mae Estes has been performing country music live on stage since she was 7 years old. Mae merges the timelessness of classic country music with modern melodies to create her artistry, both as a songwriter and a performer. Her first single received over 100,000 streams on Spotify, making both the Fresh Finds Country and New Music Nashville playlists. Later that year, Mae was asked to tour internationally with Armed Forces Entertainment, which lead to more, valuable live performance experience at military bases in Guam, Diego Garcia and Singapore. Within just three weeks, her latest release, “Roses,” surpassed 100K streams on both Apple Music and Spotify, and now has well over 1 million streams. Fresh off a win as Female Vocalist of the Year and a nomination for Song of the Year at the 2021 Arkansas Country Music Awards, momentum is definitely in her favor.
THE ARTIMUS PYLE BAND
More than just a "tribute" to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Artimus Pyle Band is headed up by legendary Artimus Pyle, the 2006 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, drummer and legendarily dubbed the "wild man" of the megastar rock and roll band, Lynyrd Skynyrd. The Artimus Pyle Band is a high energy, true to the music, and true to the era rock group. This is a band of the most seasoned musicians in the south and they deliver hit after hit, night after night including Freebird, Sweet Home Alabama and all of the best of Skynyrd with one of men who made them!
Other acts scheduled to perform on the main stage include: The Queen of the stage, Selana Tribute Artist Christina Amaro, the live experience of the Eagles with Southern Rock favorites Josh Walker and the Tannehill Band, and the music of Stevie Nicks with regional favorite party band The Karla Case Band.
Other regional acts scheduled to perform include HiSyde, Beaux Atkins, Blackstrap, Coupe Deville, Jacob Flores, Crutchfield, Trey Gauthreaux, Eric Meadows, Mason Halstead, JT Lee, Brody McKinney, The Bennett Hall Band, Josh Stewart, Shaw Revolver, The Side Street Steppers, Wyatt Putman, Huckleberry Jam and more.