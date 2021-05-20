This year’s Magnolia Blossom Festival arts and crafts show was smaller than past events, but most of the vendors said they had a banner day and would be back again next year.
Stacy Pate, who said she helped Annette Pate, her mother-in-law, with the arts and crafts vendors, said having COVID precautions in place meant having to cut back the numbers from years before.
“We had to have space in between each one for social distancing,” she said.
“We had several calling and wanting to be in it, but hopefully next year we can get back to the numbers we usually have. Roughly there are 65 vendors out (Saturday) and we normally have 150 to 200 vendors just depending on the year.”
Pate said arts and crafts vendors come from a variety of places including across Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas – even as far away as California.
Paula Wooley and her daughter Crystal Hartsfield have been making serving boards, cutting boards and Charcuterie boards for the past five years. They have been coming to the Blossom Festival for five years.
“This is the best we have ever done,” said Wooley of Magnolia. “I think the reason why is that everyone is just trying to get out of the house.”
During the pandemic, the pair worked at home on projects they create out of ash, sycamore, walnut, elm and cedar.
“What we have left is stuff we’ve had for a while,” Hartsfield of Taylor, said of the remaining inventory about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the festival.
Vendors who considered the festival home turf and newcomers to the festival lined Washington and Union streets.
Woodard’s Woodcarvings owned and operated by Zack Woodard spent their first time at Blossom Festival this year. Woodard sells a variety of hand carved folk art such as angels, crosses in artsy frames and bird houses carved with an old man’s face in it, some of them featuring the old man smoking a
pipe. One of the houses even had LSU painted on it but one passerby yelled jokingly that he had brought the wrong house to Magnolia.
Many festivals were canceled during the pandemic, so Woodard continued working on his pieces of folk art and even more elegant pieces of art that he cannot travel with because they are too delicate and expensive.
He said he was able to go to the Natchez Lights Festival in November 2020 and three shows in Bossier City.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Woodward said he had done well at the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
“The unique thing about the bird houses is no one is doing it today,” he said. “I put two coats of exterior finish and I’ve had one in my yard that still looks like it did 12 years ago.”
He said each bird house is unique because he does not use a pattern as he hand-carves them. His bird houses are made up of cedar, maple, walnut and china berry.
Across the street from Woodard was the Arkansas Blue Pine Rockers business operated by Roger and Charlotte Sweet. This was their first showing at the Magnolia Blossom Festival and Roger Sweet said they had done so well they had taken
orders to ship or meet up with people who ordered items already sold out.
“I think we did so well because the weather was really, really nice,” Roger Sweet said. “Our biggest crowd was around noon.”
The couple’s most popular item is the Wind Spinner which are painted pieces of wood which look as if they transform into a spinning object as they turn in the wind. The types of wood used in the spinners are blue pine, red cedar or cypress. Another popular item sold by the couple are Arkansas Blue Pine
rockers and Baggo sets.
Roger Sweet said he had built homes in and around Magnolia for almost 40 years, so he knew a lot of the people who were coming to look at his products at the festival. He said the pandemic hadn’t really affected he and his wife’s business because they have a website and send Wind Spinners
as far away as Ohio.
Down the street, Christy O’Neal was selling jars of jellies she canned herself. She said the pandemic gave her the opportunity to prepare her stock to come to places such as the Blossom Festival.
“I came in with two cases and I’m down to five cans of the pepper jelly,” she said, adding that strawberry is another crowd favorite.
O’Neal’s business is called Spread the Love Magnolia and she said she learned the art of canning at 5 from her Grandmother. So, for the past 25 years, that is what she has been doing.
Zachary Jones owns Zachary Woodworking and Crafts. The pandemic also gave him time to figure out what he was going to do next.
“I did a lot of binging on Netflix and then I started coming up with ideas on my shop.”
Jones uses a laser cutter and etcher to cut out different shapes with are made into earrings. He said he and his wife went to the Mayhaw Festival in El Dorado and did well, but were impressed with Magnolia Blossom Festival sales
“We’ve done a lot better here with this large of a festival,” Jones said.
“People who heard we were coming here said we would do great, and we have. People have been coming in waves for each activity.”
Angela Clark, whose 45-year-old family recipe makes up a big portion of her business, operated Crazy Lady BBQ Sauce. She said the sauce is shipped nationwide and was during COVID, but she certainly is delighted to be back around people selling the BBQ sauce, thermoses and Light Up Camping Buckets with funny phrases on them.
“I love it because you can be face to face and you can talk to people and see what they are wanting,” Clark said. “The customer also gets to see the product.”
Clark said she made it a point to be at the Magnolia Blossom Festival after it was canceled in 2020 because of COVID restrictions.
Sandra Orgeron, who runs the Sassy Mommas Boutique from her home in Fouke, said she thinks her business is popular for a couple of reasons.
“We want everyone to enjoy it and we aren’t trying to make beaucoups of money,” she said. “We also have plus sizes and the price is better.”
Orgeron said she enjoyed the customer interaction at the Blossom Festival because most of her transactions are online as she ships things the customer sees off the website.
The pandemic did not have any impact on her business because it is primarily online, she said.
Crystal Hartsfield, left, and her mother Paula Woolley, said they had more earnings at this year’s Magnolia Blossom Festival than ever before.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Zack Woodard, a master wood carver, hand makes folk art bird houses shown in the picture.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Roger and Charlotte Sweet of Arkansas Blue Pine Rockers of Bradley, said they sold so much they will have to ship some things after the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Christy O’Neal of Magnolia learned how to can 25 years ago. She continues this to create her business, Spread the Love Magnolia.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Zachary Jones of Zachary Woodworking & Crafts, said his etched earrings made of wood were a hit at the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Angela Clark and her husband Randy Clark ship Crazy Lady BBQ sauce nationwide when they aren’t at festivals.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com
Sandra Orgeron, who runs the Sassy Mammas Boutique from her home in Fouke ,mainly does online sales but said it was good to be around people again after the pandemic
restrictions loosened.
Becky Bell, special to magnoliareporter.com