The Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off was named Monday night as Arkansas’ top “Food-Themed Event” for 2023 by the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Bonnie Keith, festival director and executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, accepted the award on the festival’s behalf.
The state Division of Arkansas Heritage presented the Food Hall of Fame awards during a ceremony in Little Rock.
The Food Hall of Fame received 38 nominations for Food-Themed Festival. The Magnolia festival had been one of three category finalists in 2021 and 2022. This year, the festival won over the Mayhaw Festival in El Dorado, and the Slovak Oyster Supper.
“I’m so excited for this recognition! The Magnolia Blossom Festival is a staple in Arkansas Heritage and drives tourism to Southwest Arkansas,” Keith said.
“I’m so thankful for all of our committee chairs and volunteers, especially Jason Ray, who is the chairman of the World Championship Steak Cook-off. I can’t wait for this year’s festival!”
The 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival is May 19-20. CLICK HERE to see the festival website.
Other winners:
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
(504 nominees of Arkansas-owned and operated businesses that are not part of a chain, and open for at least 25 years. Three businesses inducted annually.)
Kream Kastle, Blytheville.
Ozark Café, Jasper.
The Bulldog Restaurant, Bald Knob.
Among the 12 finalists were Betty’s Old Fashion of El Dorado (Union County)
Gone But Not Forgotten
(57 nominations of food service businesses that are no longer in operation).
Bohemia Restaurant, formerly of Hot Springs.
Among the finalists was the 4-Dice Restaurant in Fordyce (Dallas County).
Proprietor of the Year
(263 nominations of a chef, cook or owner)
Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club.
Among the six finalists were Chuck Taylor, Taylor’s Steakhouse of Dumas (Desha County); Chester and Laura Huntsman, Beech Street Bistro of Crossett (Ashley County); and James Woods, Woods Place of Camden (Ouachita County).
Arkansas Food of the Year
Pecans
Arkansas Heritage launched the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame program in 2016 to recognize Arkansas’s legendary restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the state.
More than 1,800 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the seventh class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.