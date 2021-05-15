Entertainment, which has taken a back seat over last year because of COVID restrictions, was alive and well Friday night at the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Beaux Atkins and his band kicked off the night with a concert beginning at 7 p.m. at Square Park’s Albermarle stage. They were followed by the main act, Thompson Square. The husband-and-wife team of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are best known for their 2010 2X Platinum #1 chart breaker, “Are you Gonna Kiss Me or Not.”
Beaux Atkins tugged on the audience’s heart strings by his bluesy tunes such as “Deep Ellum Blues,” “Jesus on My Side,” and turned the volume up on songs like “Come Out and Howl with Me,” and “Shout Hallelujah.”
Atkins travels the Deep South playing music with his band and wanted the audience to pay special attention to a song on his new album “Redfearn,” that he said was dedicated to his grandfather who he never knew. Frankie Redfearn was his grandfather’s name.
“My grandfather was shot and killed in Homer, Louisiana,” Atkins said. “A blast from a shotgun through a front door killed him. He had been to Vietnam and been shot a couple times but then came back to be killed. He took a bullet for his mother and brother. I want everyone to I’ll never back away from a good challenge because deep inside I’m still a Redfearn.”
Brandon Watts, 17, of Cotton Valley was playing the guitar for Atkins Friday and his dad Paul Watts, said getting this kind of exposure was a really big step for his son who has always loved music.
“He played his first song when he was 8,” Paul Watts said. “He could play the guitar before he could pick it up.”
Before Atkins left the stage, he delivered a message back to the crowd.
“It’s always good to be in Magnolia, Arkansas,” he said.
Before the main act came on stage, some people bought merchandise from each act. Heather Pennington, her children Emmalee Pennington, 13, and Ayden Pennington, 10, and their grandmother Mandy Johnson, bought T-shirts and a hat featuring Thompson Square logos.
“We just love them, and we have them on Pandora all the time,” said Heather Pennington, who works in Magnolia. “Our favorite song is ‘Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.’”
Thompson Square took the stage next and didn’t get very far into their concert before they invited people to come closer to the stage and be part of the action.
Before long, the space in front of the stage was filled with concertgoers. The crowd for the free concert sponsored by Famers Bank & Trust was huge with an audience going back across the street to the exterior wall of what used to be the Perfect Cup Café. Most people brought bag chairs, but others found seats closer to the stage that were put out before the concert.
Keifer Thompson yelled to the crowd that live music is back and said it felt good to be on the Albemarle Stage.
“We’ve been cooped up and not being able to play music so thanks for this day,” he said.
Thompson Square was supposed to be the headliner for the 2020 Magnolia Blossom Festival, but it had to be canceled due to COVID. Festival Director Micki Mitchell said the group had graciously agreed to come back to perform this year.
When Thompson Square launched into one of their Top 10s with “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About,” Shawana Thompson told the crowd they were going to have a contest over who the loudest group was. She said her group was sexy side and had an advantage since they had the beer tent on it.
The crowd really got into this and screamed and sang their hearts out.
Keifer Thompson told the crowd he was glad they were raising their kids on county music and Shawna Thompson said one of the highlights he and his wife had was singing at the Grand Old Opry after being in Nashville for 20 years.
Keifer Thompson said he can’t think of Arkansas without thinking of Johnny Cash. He said June Carter Cash wrote the song “Ring of Fire,” the day she met Johnny Cash and knew she was going to marry him one day.
Before singing “Ring of Fire,” Keifer Thompson gave the crowd some advice post COVID advice.
“Sing like a bunch of proud Americans who are happy not to have a mask on,” he said.
Most people knew the words and sang along to the classic country song, but some of the younger audience members looked like they were at a loss since they didn’t know the song, but they still looked as though they were enjoying every minute of the concert.
Another classic Thompson Square played Friday night was “Space Cowboy,” by the Steve Miller Band.
With five Top 20 hits, nearly 1 billion digital streams and a social media of over 1.9 million, Thompson Square lit up the stage with other hits too like, “If I Didn’t Have You,” and “I Got You.”
Karri Billingsley and her family drove from Camden to see the dynamic duo and were excited both about the show and the weather.
“We love ‘Are You Going to Kiss Me or Not’,” she said.
Katie Saunders of Magnolia said she was thrilled to be out and about at the festival Friday after being stuck at home during COVID and was glad to see people she hasn’t seen in a long time.
“It’s so good for society right now because of how much we have suffered from corona,” Saunders said. “It’s bad when you can’t socialize. People need to get over it and get back out there.”
Thompson Square pretended to leave the stage before singing their 2010 with 2X Platinum #1 chart-breaker “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not.”
The crowd in front of the stage responded by waving their hands and holding up their phones in honor of such a hit.
Aaron Coleman, the lead singer in the local band 79 South said he was not surprised by the level of talent the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce was able to bring in for the Blossom Festival.
“If El Dorado can do it, why can’t we,” Coleman said. “I think we could go even bigger.”