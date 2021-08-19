Summer On The Square in El Dorado continues on Saturday, August 28.
Admission is free. People should bring lawn chairs.
9-10 a.m. Grill Wars
Sponsored by Delek US, “Campfire Dogs and S'mores.” Check-in and setup at intersection of Elm and Jefferson St.
Entry fees:
Hot Dog/Sausage $25 ($40 after 8/20)
S’Mores (Adults/Kids) $15
Kids Division Dog $15 (Kids division is for children 15yo and under with a parent)
Winner Payouts:
Dog
1st Place $250
2nd Place $125
3rd Place $75
Kid's Dog
1st Place $100
2nd Place $50
3rd Place $25
S'Mores
1st Place $125
2nd Place $75
3rd Place $50
Kid's S'Mores
1st Place $100
2nd Place $50
3rd Place $25
11 a.m. FunZone and Vendors Open
Splash time.
12:30-2 p.m. Arkansas Moo Duk Kwan Martial Arts Demo on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
2:30-3:30 p.m. Carmelo Brown and Mason Halstead on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
4 p.m. Cruise Night Classic Car Show on Washington St.
4-5:30 p.m. Live music with Brody McKinney presented by Mac’s Tree Service on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
5:30 p.m. Grill Wars Awards on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
6 p.m. SAAC Spotlight Preview on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage
6:30 p.m. Showdown at Sunset presented by The South Arkansas Preservation Society
7 p.m. Symphony on the Square presented by the South Arkansas Symphony. The concert is free.
Vendors include King Kone, Oh how Sweet Cotton Candy, Kernel Mustard, Barefoot Food Truck, The Kilt, Water Slides and water toys, Inflatables, SouthArk Stars, and more.