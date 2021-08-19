Summer

Summer On The Square in El Dorado continues on Saturday, August 28.

Admission is free. People should bring lawn chairs.

9-10 a.m. Grill Wars

Sponsored by Delek US, “Campfire Dogs and S'mores.” Check-in and setup at intersection of Elm and Jefferson St.

Entry fees:

Hot Dog/Sausage $25 ($40 after 8/20)

S’Mores (Adults/Kids) $15

Kids Division Dog $15 (Kids division is for children 15yo and under with a parent)

Winner Payouts:

Dog

1st Place $250

2nd Place $125

3rd Place $75

Kid's Dog

1st Place $100

2nd Place $50

3rd Place $25

S'Mores

1st Place $125

2nd Place $75

3rd Place $50

Kid's S'Mores

1st Place $100

2nd Place $50

3rd Place $25

11 a.m. FunZone and Vendors Open

Splash time.

12:30-2 p.m. Arkansas Moo Duk Kwan Martial Arts Demo on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage

2:30-3:30 p.m. Carmelo Brown and Mason Halstead on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage

4 p.m. Cruise Night Classic Car Show on Washington St.

4-5:30 p.m. Live music with Brody McKinney presented by Mac’s Tree Service on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage

5:30 p.m. Grill Wars Awards on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage

6 p.m. SAAC Spotlight Preview on the Jefferson St. Courthouse Stage

6:30 p.m. Showdown at Sunset presented by The South Arkansas Preservation Society

7 p.m. Symphony on the Square presented by the South Arkansas Symphony. The concert is free.

Vendors include King Kone, Oh how Sweet Cotton Candy, Kernel Mustard, Barefoot Food Truck, The Kilt, Water Slides and water toys, Inflatables, SouthArk Stars, and more.

