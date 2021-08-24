Main Street Homer announces the Louisiana Legends Festival, taking place in downtown Homer on Saturday, October 30.
Louisiana Legends Festival is a unique festival focused on creating an entertaining event to celebrate the beauty, history, people, and resources of Claiborne Parish in Northwest Louisiana. The festival will center in a five-block area around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse.
A walk-about festival that features two stages of live music, a food court of regional food, and five specific participation courts that celebrate history, recreation, art, vendors, farmers’ market and local merchants.
The Louisiana Legends Festival honors and celebrates Louisianans that have had a significant impact with their life. This year, the festival is celebrating Claiborne Parish born Bobby Rush. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner and member of the Blues Hall of Fame.
Rush has been recognized by Rolling Stone Magazine as the “King of the Chitlin’ Tour.” He has traveled the world performing.
Rush has been in demand since the June 2021 release of his autobiography, “I Ain’t Studding Ya.” Rush will not only be the honoree of the festival but will headline the Main Stage on Saturday.
Rush will also headline a benefit show for the Boys and Girls Club of Timber Ridge, Saturday evening at the Claiborne Parish Fair Barn. This is a ticketed event that is a separate but complementing event to the Louisiana Legends Festival.
Admission for the Louisiana Legends Festival is free. There are special benefit VIP tickets available on the festival website.
CLICK HERE for the Louisiana Legends Festival website.
CLICK HERE for more information about Bobby Rush.