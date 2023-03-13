Early-bird tickets for the Magnolia Blossom Festival’s World Championship Steak Cook-Off are available now, online only.
Tickets purchased online will be available for pick up from the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, 211 W. Main, starting April 15. Online tickets will be available for pick-up through 5 p.m. Friday, May 19.
All tickets not picked up by the 19th, will be available at the Information booth, Saturday, May 20, on the west side of the Columbia County Courthouse facing the food court.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 on Saturday, May 20 – the day of the steak cook-off.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Purchasers should make note of the type of tickets they have purchased.
"Festival Line" tickets can only be used in a serving line on the Magnolia Square.
"Drive thru" tickets can only be used in the drive-thru line at First Baptist Church.
Tickets are non-refundable but can be traded out for a different type while supplies last.
Tickets are transferrable.
Contact the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce at 870-234-4352 for more information.