Camden’s 21st annual 4th of July Star-spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show will be held at the Camden Municipal Airport.
The evening will include live music with local favorite Connor McMurray followed by Crutchfield the Band.
The fireworks show is professionally choreographed to patriotic music happening at dark. People should bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the free event.
Children’s activities, live music and food vendors will be part of the show.
Connor McMurray is an independent recording artist, songwriter, and producer from Camden. His music incorporates a wide variety of genres and is always working to create something that no one has ever heard before. He sings, and plays the guitar and piano.
McMurrary has released multiple songs. His latest single is “Starstruck.”
McMurrary will play between 7-8 p.m.
Crutchfield the Band will play from 8-9 p.m. Malvern-based, brother-led Crutchfield takes its influence from artists such as Needtobreathe and Crowder, Crutchfield is a contemporary band that writes and performs music that is uplifting, drawing from real life experiences living as Christians.
Crutchfield is Matt Crutchfield (lead vocals, acoustic guitar), Adam Parker (drums, percussion), Adam Crutchfield (bass guitar, vocals), Cody Howell (rhythm guitar), and Jason Sutton (keyboards).
The fireworks show will include patriotic music to be broadcast on 94.3 FM.
Aerojet Rocketdyne is the title sponsor with support from the Camden and Ouachita County Ministerial Alliance, Camden Advertising & Promotion Commission, and local businesses and industry.