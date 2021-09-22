Here is the schedule for the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show, which runs through Saturday night.
TODAY
11 a.m. Daily food and flower exhibits due at fairgrounds for judging.
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
7 p.m. Junior livestock judging for breeding swine and market hogs.
7 p.m. Dance contest, pavilion.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
6:30 p.m. Junior livestock sale, sale barn.
7 p.m. Baby Miss, Toddler Miss and Tiny Miss Fair Queen contests, pavilion.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
5 p.m. Gates open at fairgrounds on County Road 13.
6-10 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
7 p.m. Little Miss, Petite Miss, Pre-teen and Teen Miss contests, pavilion.
10 p.m. Livestock released.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Prior to 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m., livestock released.
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Carnival Fun Time. Ride all you can with $15 armband.
6 p.m. Baggo Tournament, pavilion.
4-11 p.m. Carnival open. Ride all you can with $20 armband. $5 admission for non-riders.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Remove all exhibits between 1-3 p.m.
Pick up premium checks, fair office.
Parking is free at the fairgrounds on County Road 13.
The Keith Exhibit Hall features information booths operated by local civic organizations, businesses, political parties and others.
The Jamerson Exhibit Hall features craft displays.
Two separate food courts are in operation. Booths operated by many civic groups and churches will be open along the carnival midway.