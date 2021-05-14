Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Please be careful searching,
for the treasure is in plain sight.
No need to dig or destroy
and definitely don't get into a fight.
Noon Monday Clue
Can this be true?
$1,000 to figure out the clues.
To Peoples Bank, the community must applaud!
This outstanding sponsor deserves the nod!
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
2021 Treasure Hunt has begun!
So exciting to be hunting in the rain and in the sun.
2020 gave us the Covid blues,
Let's all join in and solve these clues.
Noon Tuesday Clue
Magnolia High School gave us a good education.
Learning is fun, in most situations.
Once a Panther, Always a Panther
Is what we all say.
Pull out your old yearbooks
if you are looking for a payday.
7 a.m. Wednesday Clue
Is math your favorite subject in school?
Mrs. Carter will say yes, so don't be a fool.
To make the time quickly fly
I like to count all the cars that drive by.
Noon Wednesday Clue
Seventy years ago, the art show was the main part.
It's been lots of places, but its back where it got its start.
Where oh where could the treasure be found?
Should you look at the things that go all the way around?
7 a.m. Thursday Clue
What is your favorite festival food,
tacos, steaks, or barbeque?
37138 is the secret code.
This is the number you need to know.
Noon Thursday Clue
Adventure is their name,
exploring was their game.
Whether the Wether is Meri and good,
if you are reading this clue, it is totally understood.
7 a.m. Friday Clue
Flag to the left flag to the right,
one you see better in the day and one you see better at night.
Go north go south stop east stop west,
focus on these plus all the rest.
8 a.m. Friday Clue
What musical genre do you like?
I like metal, do you like pop?
I can hear music and see floats here at Christmas!
Sometimes when they see the judges they stop.
9 a.m. Friday Clue
There is school to the east
and a doctor in between.
You can only go visit her
if your age is less than eighteen.
10 a.m. Friday Clue
The basketball coach's coach was an assistant in the beginning,
the head coach at the time did a good job of winning.
That head coach's name is in big print where I can see,
across the parking lot from that sign is where you'll find me.