Main Street El Dorado is putting the "Fest" in MusicFest, which returns Saturday to downtown El Dorado.
Following a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers promise that MusicFest XXXIII will offer something for everyone including new activities and popular favorites.
"We're so excited! It should be the 34th MusicFest but it's the 33rd. We had to cancel several events in 2020 because of COVID," said Beth Brumley, executive director of Main Street El Dorado. "We only did a few events last year. MusicFest is one we did not do so we're excited to bring it back. It's going to be everything that everyone has come to know and love about MusicFest on the Square," Brumley continued. "We have tons of fun stuff on the schedule."
Festival-goers are in for a family-friendly atmosphere with an array of activities including a 5K/10K run and walk, two stages of live music, food and arts-and-crafts vendors, a beer garden, games, KidsWorld and plenty of attractions including a rock-climbing wall, four-man bungee jumping, a zipline, mechanical bull, vertigo ride and laser tag and tons of inflatables.
Admission is free to MusicFest on the Square. Vendors, competitions and some attractions have fees.
New to MusicFest — and to MSE — is the Pupp's BBQ Rib Cook-off. The cook-off is a part of the Grill Wars series that has been incorporated into other MSE events that are presented throughout the year. Each installment of Grill Wars features a different food and theme. "We're going to try our hand at ribs. This will be our first rib cook-off," Brumley said. "This will be Grill Wars for MusicFest. We encourage our locals to participate."
The Murphy Arts District (MAD) takes on hosting the evening “headliners” that include country music star Frank Foster on Friday, and legendary rapper/actor Ice Cube, who will take the stage Saturday. Both of these shows will begin at 7 p.m. in the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust.
The Medical Center of South Arkansas-MusicFest 5K/10K Run and Walk will be Saturday. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 7:35 a.m. at 214 N. Washington Avenue.
Day-of registration is $40 cash only.
Winners will be named for first, second and third place in male and female categories and in each age division along with Male and Female 5/10K Over-all winners!
Pupp's BBQ Rib War is Saturday. Contestants will vie for more than $4,000 in cash and other prizes, including a first-place prize of $1,500 cash and a trophy. Entry fee is $100 per team and $25 will get you in the pot for both “side awards” which is Best Team T-shirt and Best Music-Themed Cooking Area!
Rib samples will be available for a public-tasting. Tickets are $2 per sample (bone) and they will go on sale at noon at the Chamber of Commerce Cook-off tent. Patrons will be able to go to any cook team they want with a purchased ticket to get the rib samples.
El Dorado Metals Cornhole Tournament will be Saturday at Main and Cleveland streets. The entry fee is $50 per team. Download the SCOREHOLIO app in your app store to register.
Late registration is from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday. Practice starts at 2 p.m. and tourney kicks off at 3 p.m. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second and $250 for third.
Schedule
The MusicFest schedule for Saturday:
7-8 a.m. Check in and final Set-up for Pupp’s BBQ Rib War, 111 W. Main/Cleveland-Chamber of Commerce
7 a.m. MCSA 5/10K Late Registration 214 N Washington Ave.
7:35 a.m. MCSA 5/10k Begins at 214 N. Washington Ave.
9 a.m. Information and T-Shirt Booth opens.
MCSA 5/10K Awards on the Mac’s Tree Service Stage on Jefferson
Craft and Food Vendors open
10 a.m. El Dorado Schools perform on the Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
Kids World opens – free attractions in the Mahony parking lot beside Merle Norman
11 a.m. Attractions open around Elm/Washington Streets (Wristband is $20 for all access) or $5 each
12 p.m. Beer sales begin
Public tasting tickets for Rib Cookoff go on sale at Chamber – 111 W. Main
1 p.m. El Dorado Metals Cornhole Tournament Registration by Main St. Antiques
Carmelo Brown and Mason Halstead on Mac’s Tree Service Stage – Jefferson St.
1:15 p.m. Musicfest Cole’s Jewelers Pageant Queens Recognition on Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
1:30 p.m. Jacob Flores – Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
2 p.m. El Dorado Metals Cornhole Tournament Practice
2:30-4 p.m. Rib Cookoff Public Tastings begin in Cook-Off area on Cleveland – ends at 4:30 p.m. or while supplies last. Must purchase tickets at the Cook-off tent at the Chamber first at 111 W Main $2 each
2:45 p.m. TuneSmith on Mac’s Tree Service Stage – Jefferson Street
3 p.m. El Dorado Metals Cornhole Tournament begins
3:15 p.m. Soulpranos on Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
4:30 p.m. Rib War Awards on Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage Sponsored by Pupps BBQ
Eric Meadows on Mac’s Tree Service Stage – Jefferson St.
5 p.m. Militia on the Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
6 p.m. All Attractions and Kids World Close
6:15 p.m. Brody McKinny on Mac’s Tree Service Stage
6:45 p.m. Trey Gauthreaux on Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage
8:30 p.m. Cody Cooke and the Bayou Outlaws on Karl Malone Auto Group Main St. Stage