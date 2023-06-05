The World Championship Steak Cook-off became a reality in 1990 and it has been drawing hungry mouths and growling stomachs to the Magnolia Blossom Festival ever since.
But there must be some kind of magic coming off the smoke from those grills to keep thousands of people marking their calendars on the third weekend of May each year to make it worth their while to either stand in line for a steak, or go through a drive-thru.
“I think that it’s just a chance to get a world championship steak,” Magnolia Blossom Festival Executive Director Bonnie Keith said. “I think a lot of people just say, ‘I want to see if I can get it this year.’ But a lot of people just love steak and it’s become a tradition. Lots of our merchandise said every third Saturday in May we eat steak. We still have T-Towels and Koozies in the chamber.”
This year’s steak ticket, which includes a steak, salad, potato, roll, dessert and tea went up to $30 rather than the $25 it had been the previous three years, Keith said.
“Steak price went through the roof so unfortunately we had to up the price of the tickets to even break even,” Keith said. “We sold more tickets than we did last year, selling about 2,300 steaks.”
Smoke House Rat Steak Competition Team Cook Dustin Sanders, whose team won the World Championship Steak Cook-off in 2021, comes each year to Magnolia from Glenrose, Texas with his daughter Catie Sanders. Catie said she likes the chance to have one-on-one time with her dad; something that is hard to find throughout the year. Sanders said when people come to the steak cook-off each year, they are looking for more than just a steak for the price of their ticket.
“You are paying for a good time to come out here and I want it to be worth every penny they spend to be a part of this ambience,” Sanders said.
Hunter Caldwell, the chairman/president of Delta Waterfowl Chapter in Magnolia said the festival and steak-cook off has become synonymous with Magnolia over the years. His agency helps provide money to the Kade’s Kids Foundation which began to provide scholarships in the honor of Kade Strickland who passed away from COVID-19.
“I honestly think it’s kind of a tradition that people just come up and get a steak and that’s what they’ve always done, that’s what Magnolia is all about,” Caldwell said.
Ellinor Lewis was standing near the front of the line that formed on the side of the square where the Magnolia Arts building is located. She said when she worked at First National Bank as an employee, they were required to attend the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off and she has always enjoyed coming. She was joined by former Camden Police Chief Elisha Cochran.
“I love the taste of the steak and it’s a great festival with a good atmosphere and I haven’t seen a lot of people here in a long time,” she said.
Further down in the line, Marietta Hollifield said she comes to the festival each year.
“I come because the steaks are good and I enjoy the festival and all the crafts and everything and this year is especially nice,” Hollifield said. “I want to come while I still can.”
Others came to the festival for the first time with friends who live in Magnolia. T.C. Lancaster of Longview, Texas came to the festival with her friend Laura Whipps. Lancaster, who used to work for the Texas Roadhouse and is from Texas, said she has high standards for steaks but enjoyed her steak at the cook-off.
“It was good, it was tender, it was flavorful, but I think I like the Roadhouse, that was more flavorful,” she said. “I just think Texas has the best steaks.”
Of course, some people had smiles even if they didn’t get a full stomach after the steak cook-off. Just before the horns were blown for the lines to begin moving to get their tray set ups and go back into the square to select their steaks, Anthony McCray, a sanitation worker, walked with a couple of other workers, all holding trays with steaks on them. McCray smiled and proudly said they were able to get their steak because they had been cleaning up after festival goers all day.
McCray said it was easy for him to pick his steak out from the others around it.
“I just looked at the size of the steak,” he said, grinning. “I love the smell of the smoke and the different flavors of the different spices.”
However, when seen later on the square, McCray said he didn’t get to eat his steak after all because duty called, and the trash needed tending to. But McCray still smiled as if maybe he would get a bite later.