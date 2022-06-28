Thanks to a bizarre combination of chance events at the World Championship RotaryTiller Race in Emerson Saturday, onlookers watched one of the most spectacular tiller racing performances the sport has seen since its birth in 1990.
Skyler Baskin, 22, of Magnolia was in Emerson as a volunteer for the PurpleHull Pea Festival. It was hot. The temperature fluttered around 100. The humidity added more misery. Then, about 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the festival’s feature event, a race of souped-up garden tillers, Baskin was approached by a man he did not know and asked if he’d like to race a tiller. The person who was scheduled to drive the man’s tiller had to leave suddenly due to a death in the family.
Baskin had never driven a racing tiller before. In fact he had never seen a tiller race in person. And he had never heard of Wayne Waller of Three Creeks, AR, the longtime member of the Tiller Racing Hall of Fame, who was now asking him to compete using his tiller.
Baskin said yes. Good thing, too. In less than two hours he would win five consecutive heats in the double-elimination competition, with no losses. He won the event and became the world’s new champion tiller racer. And as a bonus, a new world record was set when he tilled the 200-foot track in 7.31 seconds.
And it wasn’t until after the race that someone told him about the monetary prize.
In this case it was $750, generally split between the tiller owner and the racer.
Baskin says he intends to compete next year as well.
Results of 2022 World Championship Rotary Tiller Race:
Men’s Modified Division:
1. Skyler Baskin – Magnolia, AR
2. Lance Smith – Magnolia, AR
3. Blake Hanson – Emerson, AR
Women’s Modified Division:
1. Brianna Smith – Emerson, AR (9.4 seconds)
2. Stacey Steinert – Emerson, AR
3. Tonisha Burton (Briggs) – Emerson, AR