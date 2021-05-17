The Albemarle Corporation steak cooking team from Magnolia won the Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off Rig Construction award and took a $500 prize.
Second place was BancorpSouth. Third place was Cajun Pit Stix.
Updated: May 17, 2021 @ 11:08 am
