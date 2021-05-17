Rig Construction

Albemarle Chief Cook Todd Tribble, sixth from left, represents the team during the presentation of the Rig Construction award.

 J.D. Bailey, special to magnoliareporter.com

The Albemarle Corporation steak cooking team from Magnolia won the Magnolia Blossom Festival World Championship Steak Cook-off Rig Construction award and took a $500 prize.

Second place was BancorpSouth. Third place was Cajun Pit Stix.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you