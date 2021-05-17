Bancorp

BancorpSouth of Magnolia team members receive the Commercial Parade category trophy during the Magnolia Blossom Festival.

 J.D. Bailey, special to magnoliareporter.com

BancorpSouth won the Commercial Division competition during the Magnolia Blossom Festival Parade.

It was awarded $500.

Albemarle was second. The Smokin’ Bull was third.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0