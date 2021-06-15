Here are the latest clues for the 2021 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
9 a.m. Monday Clue
Yaaayyy! The celebration for Juneteenth has begun! Community unity shows us as one. I will be ready to soar in the sky! This you will know and do not ask why.
3 p.m. Monday Clue
Let freedom ring! Let the birds sing! I will hear the sound of Juneteenth’s joyful noise all around.
9 a.m. Tuesday Clue
Rise and shine for I can see the light of a new day! The power of the wind makes the leaves sway. Right, left, up, and down. North, south, east, and west…somewhere in town.