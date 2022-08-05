First Friday Monthly Market in Camden the public to its “Rock Around the Clock 50s Party” on Friday night.
Three food trucks will be in place. Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop will have barbeque flavors, The Crepe Coop will have both savory and sweet crepes and Bills & Dimes will have authentic Mexican.
Different varieties of food will also be available from small plate vendors located throughout the market. Headbangers Creamery, Sock Hop Soda Shoppe and Native Dog Brewery will provide more choice – Native Dog is sponsoring the Mortuary BBQ food truck.
Vendors will include blacksmith items, artwork, woodworking, jewelry, tumblers and clothing. Information booths and local businesses will keep the public informed on autism awareness, elder care, and other local organizations that can help those in need.
Tonight’s event will have a DJ bringing 50s sounds, as well as a line dancing competition at the corner of Washington and Adams Avenue. The Kyle Thompson Band from Louisiana will play on the patio of Native Dog Brewing.
Mobscene Motorsports is overseeing a collection of 1950s vintage cars that will be on display on the Farmers Bank parking lot.
Competitive games will include the Cornhole Tournament on Adams Avenue in front of What’s Cookin’ and GellyBall located on Washington Street just past the Madison Avenue intersection.
First Friday Monthly Market will be from 6-9 p.m.