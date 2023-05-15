Here are the latest clues for the 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Friday and Saturday. CLICK HERE for more information.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Treasure hunters lend us your ears,
Peoples Bank is sponsoring the hunt again this year!
With the treasure hidden somewhere in this great town,
The race is on, so guys …
look up and look down!
Noon Monday Clue
Calling all you treasure hunters,
don't be coy!
The treasure is hidden,
but remember, don’t dig or destroy.