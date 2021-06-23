Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival Treasure Hunt. The $250 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure. The festival is Saturday on the grounds of Emerson High School.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
The theme for the 31st PeaFest is Stayin’ Alive in ‘21
And we are starting out with a little treasure fun
Do not destroy any property in your quest
And let’s give a warm welcome to all our guests
7 a.m. Tuesday Clue
Take a good look throughout the 547
Finding the treasure would be like manna from heaven
Jesus loves me and He loves you
He loves all the Pirates reading these clues
7 a.m. Wednesday Clue
The Tiller Race is this weekend
At 3:00 pm it will commence
Line up will start at the fence
It puts me on edge
It’s too much pressure
But then again, so is finding this treasure