Reservations are being accepted for the Magnolia Arts Center’s “Support the Arts Steak Dinner” that will be held Saturday, May 20 as part of the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off.
There’s no telling what climate conditions will exist outside the Magnolia Arts Center during the cook-off – blistering heat, or driving rain. One can be sure that there will be long lines of people waiting to get their steaks, and finding any place they can to eat them.
However, inside the Magnolia Arts Center, patrons won’t wait in line. They will have table side service of their steaks on real plates, with real silverware. They will also have a selection of homemade desserts.
Doors open at 5 p.m. on May 20. Tickets are $55 for Magnolia Arts members and students, and $65 for the general public.