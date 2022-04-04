Treasure

Here are the clues for the McNeil Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt. Remember that it’s not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the prize, which will be somewhere accessible by the general public. The $400 Treasure Hunt is sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal, Inc.

The festival is Saturday on the north side of the tracks in McNeil.

Monday Morning Clue

Here starts the clues that seem to be waste

But they will protect from actions of haste

Anywhere in the city is the first clue

But here is what not to do.

On private property I am not,

You will find me on a public plot.

Don’t bring a shovel; it’s not in the ground.

You need good eyes if the treasure is found.

