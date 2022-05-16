The Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt came to a swift end on Monday after the issuance of only two clues.
Thomas Turner and Ethan White found the treasure Monday night in a rock bed at the City Hall complex, across Pine Street from the Kinslow Eye Care Center.
They will receive a $1,000 check from the festival during the awards ceremony on Saturday in Square Park.
The Treasure Hunt is sponsored by Peoples Bank.
The two Monday clues:
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Magnolia Blossom Festival week is finally here,
we’ve been counting the days since this time last year!
Public property is where the treasure can be found,
I am either up high, at eye level, or on the ground!
Noon Monday Clue
South, East, North, West,
knowing the right directions will be the best.
No need to dig or step on flowers,
Have fun with your family while searching for hours.