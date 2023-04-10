Burris Family BBQ won the top prize Saturday in the McNeil Festival on the Rails Pork Chop Contest.
Lewis and Jeannetta Burris took home to Stephens the top prize of $1,400 in the contest, sponsored by JEVAC Machine.
“Good seasoning. Good taste. That’s all you need,” said Mr. Burris.
People ruin pork chops by trying to grill them too fast, he said.
“If you rush it, you are going to lose,” he said.
In second place was The Tool Store cook team of Scott Hart and Russell Taylor. They won $880.
Third was Up in Smoke Grillers, led by Chris Spence. The team won $600.
Fourth was Family Tradition, Don Sherman and Matthew Sherman, winning $400.
The fifth-place team was Otter Creek Farms, Robert and Tracy Baxley. They won $250.
Tim and Tonya Wood chaired the cook-off, which had a record number of cookers, and which sold out of tickets on Thursday. Clay Cheatham of JEVAC presented the awards.
A serving line provided ticket buyers with a baked potato, corn on the cob, a roll and drink. The buyers disbursed among the cookers to select their chops.
The 15th annual Festival on the Rails drew a large crowd to the area around McNeil City Hall and Fire Department.
A Baggo tournament, food court, arts and crafts booths, Bingo, and a car show were part of the festivities, with on-stage entertainment during the day.
Billstown was the featured entertainment on Saturday night.
A fireworks show ended the evening.
The $500 Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt, sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal, ended Wednesday when the prize was found by Raegan Lout.