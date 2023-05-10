Tickets for the World Championship Steak Cook-off are on sale at several location in Magnolia, and online.
Tickets are $30 and available at the following:
Bodcaw Bank (Magnolia Branch)
Cadence Bank
Farmers Bank & Trust (Main Branch)
Jennifer's on the Square
Peoples Bank (Main Branch)
Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
The cook-off is the afternoon of Saturday, May 20
The tickets are non-refundable and are available for use at any of the serving lines on the Magnolia Square, or the drive-through line at First Baptist Church, during the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Tickets are only available at these locations -- do not purchase from someone you don't know.
If you have tickets being held for will call and need to transfer those to someone else, call 870-234-4352 and the festival will make the adjustment for you.