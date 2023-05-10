Steak

Tickets for the World Championship Steak Cook-off are on sale at several location in Magnolia, and online.

Tickets are $30 and available at the following:

Bodcaw Bank (Magnolia Branch)

Cadence Bank

Farmers Bank & Trust (Main Branch)

Jennifer's on the Square

Peoples Bank (Main Branch)

Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce

CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.

The cook-off is the afternoon of Saturday, May 20

The tickets are non-refundable and are available for use at any of the serving lines on the Magnolia Square, or the drive-through line at First Baptist Church, during the Magnolia Blossom Festival.

Tickets are only available at these locations -- do not purchase from someone you don't know.

If you have tickets being held for will call and need to transfer those to someone else, call 870-234-4352 and the festival will make the adjustment for you.

