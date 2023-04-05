Festival

Here are the clues for the McNeil Festival on the Rails Treasure Hunt. Remember that it is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the prize, which will be somewhere accessible by the general public. The $500 Treasure Hunt is sponsored by Camden Iron & Metal, Inc.

The festival is Saturday on the north side of the tracks in McNeil.

7 a.m. Monday Clue

Now the Festival on the Rails treasure hunt will begin,

The wheels of time quickly do spin.

Up and down but never on private land

Only on public property do I stand

3 p.m. Monday Clue

You should not dig, uncover or move

Look with your eyes and then you will prove

Right down the road from where you turn

Eyes wide open the money you earn

7 a.m. Tuesday Clue

East, west north or south

Like a flowing river there is a mouth

It takes good eyes to really see

Like someone was hiding beside a tree.

3 p.m. Tuesday Clue

Finding the treasure makes one proud

This is what Charlie Daniels said loud

Knowing this you will be hot

Getting closer and closer to the right spot

7 a.m. Wednesday Clue

Duck hunting is a favorite sport

Hunt them when they attempt to deport

do not to stay in the place where you are,

Move on like a duck is not bizarre

