Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.

7 a.m. Monday Clue

Please be careful searching,

for the treasure is in plain sight.

No need to dig or destroy

and definitely don't get into a fight.

Noon Monday Clue

Can this be true?

$1,000 to figure out the clues.

To Peoples Bank, the community must applaud!

This outstanding sponsor deserves the nod!

