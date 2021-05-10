Here are the latest clues for the 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt. The $1,000 prize is sponsored by Peoples Bank. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.
7 a.m. Monday Clue
Please be careful searching,
for the treasure is in plain sight.
No need to dig or destroy
and definitely don't get into a fight.
Noon Monday Clue
Can this be true?
$1,000 to figure out the clues.
To Peoples Bank, the community must applaud!
This outstanding sponsor deserves the nod!