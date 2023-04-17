The legendary Marshall Tucker Band will headline the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Concert
The beloved band that has been tearing it up on live stages, both big and small, across the globe since 1972 will headline the 47th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival Concert at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12. The show will be held on the CMC Stage inside Hope Fair Park. Gates open at 6 p.m.
The Marshall Tucker Band is the first truly progressive Southern band to grace the nation’s airwaves and helped pioneer what is now known as Southern rock. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. Over the years, the band has racked up hit songs, including “Can’t You See,” “Heard it in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” “Ramblin’,” and more.
The secret ingredient to the ongoing success of The Marshall Tucker Band’s influence can be seen and felt far and wide throughout many mainstream digital outlets. This year you can see this legendary band live at the Hope Watermelon Festival.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 18, with a special one-day “early bird” discounted general admission ticket price of $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4-10. Early bird tickets will be sold at the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After this one-day sale, advanced general admission tickets for the concert will be $20 for adults; day-of-show tickets will be $25. Children’s tickets will be $10 on the day of the show. All reserved seating tickets are $40.
For more information about the concert, contact the Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce at 870-777-3640 or the UAHT Foundation at 870-722-8516.