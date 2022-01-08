The annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ motorcycle rally will take place in Rogers this year, according to a social media post from the event.
“We are proud to announce our partnership with the City of Rogers and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce,” the post states. “Stay tuned for more details.”
Rally events in recent years have been spread across the region, with the main stage being located off Dickson Street in the West Avenue parking lot across from the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.
However, organizers last year announced that the main stage would need to be relocated since the parking lot off Dickson Street is set for construction of the new cultural arts corridor project.
The 2021 main stage was scheduled at Baum-Walker Stadium on the University of Arkansas campus, but was canceled after the university pulled the permits after a surge in local COVID-19 hospitalizations.
CLICK HERE to read more at FayettevilleFlyer.com.