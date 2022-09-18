Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said.
“Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
Whiddon, whose first year as fair manager was last year, said the fair’s board made the decision to take needed steps to make sure people could enjoy this beloved fall tradition without feeling scared.
This is the fair’s 82nd year. Whiddon’s aunt, Sonya Caldwell, was the fair manager for years before her niece took on the role.
“It’s really sad that it has come to this, but people in the community are important to us and we want them to feel safe while riding the rides and eating a corn dog or a funnel cake or enjoying the livestock show,” Whiddon said.
No one was injured in the Saturday night incident last year, but the gunfire resulted in a surge for the exit and an early closure of the fair.
The gunfire resulted in a rush of people from the carnival midway. People at the fairgrounds posted on Magnolia Reporter on Facebook that some people and children were trampled. Others scrambled to find family members.
Jaqualin Young, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, was charged four days after the shooting with attempted second-degree murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He was later released on $350,000 bond.
Young has had several court appearances since the shooting. His attorney has asked for a jury trial. Young’s next court appearance is set for October 6.
Young had no previous criminal record before the shooting.