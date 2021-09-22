Kory Jennings, 18, of Magnolia, was selected Monday night as the 2021 Columbia County Fair Queen.
Jennings will represent Columbia County at the Arkansas State Fair.
She is the daughter of Cory and Sherri Jennings. She is a student at Southern Arkansas University where she is a cheerleader and a member of the Leadership Academy.
She was an honor graduate, Miss Cabot High School and co-captain of the CHS State Champion cheer squad.
Her hobbies include singing, learning TikTok dances with friends, and learning how to play new songs on her ukulele.
Amelia Hatch, 14, of Taylor, was chosen as the 2021 Junior Miss Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Kacie Hatch.
She is a student at Taylor High School where she is a member of FCCLA, choir, and is a cheerleader.
She is on the honor roll and received the Taylor Principal’s Award.
Her hobbies include cooking, singing, painting, and swimming.