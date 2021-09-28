First Friday Monthly Market in Camden is ready for “Downtown Get Down” for the market from 6-9 p.m. October 1.
Former American Idol contestant Jacob Flores will be on hand to get everyone in the dancing mood. Flores is an award-winning, one-made band. He has a diverse repertoire of both American and Latin-American styles. He has been voted the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record “Reader’s Choice Best Local Performer” three years in a row (2019-2021) Flores is solidifying his position as an icon in the genres of Pop, R&B and Soul.
Hollis Evans Floral will host this month’s featured author, Niki Benton Smith. Starting with her novel “Nightingale,” El Dorado author Niki Benton Smith explores the world of Samantha, a young nurse who’s been haunted all her life by horrifying prophetic dreams. Her story continues in two more books, “Last Dance” and “Secrets.”
An array of vendors will be set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from wood workings, clothing, jewelry, original artworks and more. Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be throughout the market to provide entertainment.
Farmers will be located all throughout the market with jellies, jams, baked goods, homemade pasta and more. Special food vendors will be set up throughout the market.
Bills & Dimes food truck and Mr. Wendell’s Mobile Kitchen will be set up, and restaurants in the area will be open.