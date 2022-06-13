Treasure Hunt

Here are the clues for the 2022 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.

7:30 a.m. Monday Clue

Juneteenth Celebration has gotten its formal start! If you’d like to find me, you have to play your part.

12:30 p.m. Monday Clue

This year’s clues may involve a little history, so brush up on the county’s known facts to avoid any real mystery.

