Austin Burke will be the featured musical entertainment for the 2022 Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-off.
Burke will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 in Square Park. The show is presented by Farmers Bank & Trust.
Burke’s musical career began at age 3, when he sang the national anthem for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Phoenix Suns. At 19, Burke left behind dreams of playing baseball to pursue a career in country music in Nashville.
He spent four years waiting tables, writing songs and saving enough money to record his debut single, “Sleepin’ Around.”
The success of the song led to the opportunity to open for numerous high-profile artists, including Vince Gill and Dierks Bentley.
Burke has found great success in the streaming world, earning over 140,000,000 cumulative streams of his singles. His music has been featured on Sirius XM’s The Highway and many of country music’s biggest playlists. He has toured the U.S. extensively, with stops at Country Thunder Arizona, Country LakeShake, Watershed Music Festival, The Willamette Country Music Festival and Faster Horses Festival.
CLICK HERE to see Burke's website.
Recognizing his talent and potential, Pandora and NYCountry Swag have both named Austin an Artist to Watch, and the Grand Ole Opry invited him to make his debut in 2019.
Burke’s “Town Home” was named one of Spotify’s 100 Best Country Songs of 2021.
Burke is currently signed to publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.
CLICK HERE to read more about the Magnolia Blossom Festival.