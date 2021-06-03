“Jugglin’ June” is the theme for the First Friday Monthly Market in Camden, 6-9 p.m. Friday.
Lots of fun and activities are planned. Much excitement can be found during this market, especially with the various performers, from a stilt walker to Katie Sunshine, a hula hoop dancer.
The Postmaster Grill stage will have special acts from 6-8 p.m. followed by “Whistling Hounds” playing live from 8-10 p.m.
There will be an array of vendors set up along Washington Street and Adams Avenue selling everything from wood workings to jewelry.
Special nonprofit groups and local organizations will be throughout the market to provide all kinds of entertainment for the young and old alike.
Farmers will be located all throughout the market with fresh eggs, jellies, jams, baked goods and more. Special food vendors will be set up throughout the market with everything from street tacos to kettle korn.
Live music will be performed in the little park at the corner of Washington and Adams.
This month’s live music will be Brian Martin. A Camden native, Brian now lives in North Arkansas but is busy touring all over the state.