Treasure Hunt

Here are the latest clues for the 2021 United Community Organization’s Juneteenth Treasure Hunt. The $300 prize is sponsored by Williams Used Car Lot. The treasure will be in a place accessible by the general public. It is not necessary to dig or damage anything to find the treasure.

9 a.m. Monday Clue

Yaaayyy! The celebration for Juneteenth has begun! Community unity shows us as one. I will be ready to soar in the sky! This you will know and do not ask why.

3 p.m. Monday Clue

Let freedom ring! Let the birds sing! I will hear the sound of Juneteenth’s joyful noise all around.

9 a.m. Tuesday Clue

Rise and shine for I can see the light of a new day! The power of the wind makes the leaves sway. Right, left, up, and down. North, south, east, and west…somewhere in town.

3 p.m. Tuesday Clue

Will you have to look up to see me? Or low for the view? You know you must work hard to find me! I will not make it easy for you.

