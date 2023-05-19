The Magnolia Blossom Festival started its two-day run on Friday morning, with events that will culminate on Saturday with the World Championship Steak Cook-off.
The HEALTH Coalition of Columbia County is presenting its 7th Annual Health Fair until 1 p.m. Friday on the Columbia County Courthouse lawn.
The Life Share bus will be there taking blood donations with a goal of at least 8 donors. Among the vendors will be Harbor House, Compassion's Foundation, Inc, The Caring Place, Area Agency on Aging, and MRMC.
There will be a free hotdog lunch for the 1st 100 participants, along with door prizes.
Vendors will have information on public health happenings in Columbia County.
Main Street from Vine to the Magnolia Square was closed on Thursday afternoon, allowing food vendors to set up shop for visitors expected to arrive during the noon hour. The vendors run the gamut from the standard hamburgers and corn dogs to the more exotic.
Crafts people from across the region were also busy on Friday morning, loading in their wares for the festival. They will be set up along and on either side of Union Street.
Lanco will be the Friday night headliner at the festival, presented by Albemarle Corporation.
The concert at Square Park on Jefferson Street is free and will start at 8 p.m. Friday, May 19.
Multi-platinum selling band Lanco forges new territory after the roots-frontier explorers and live-performance junkies broke out with the 2x Platinum multi-week No. 1 hit “Greatest Love Story."
Creating a heartland rocker for a new generation, the band followed up with the Billboard Country Albums chart topper “Hallelujah Nights,” marking the first Country group to earn a No. 1 debut in a decade. Additionally, Lanco garnered another Platinum certified hit with "Born To Love You,” before the launch of its new new anthemic “Honky-Tonk Hippies” EP, which was self-produced by the band, with each track penned by at least two members.
CLICK HERE to see the festival’s website.